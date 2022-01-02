Isreal has recorded the first case of `florona’ in the world.

`Florona’ is a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza

“#Israel records the first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza,” Arab News tweeted.

Local reports said that the patient was a young pregnant woman, who was in the hospital, although her symptoms were mild.

“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynecology department of Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva city.

“Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again,” he told local newspaper Hamodia.

“The disease is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” Prof Vizhnitser added.

Israel’s national health providers began administering fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 to individuals with compromised immune systems.

The Health Ministry’s Director-General Nachman Ash today okayed the boosters for immuno-suppressed people due to the Omicron infection wave, so long as at least four months have passed since their third shot, Time of Israel reported.