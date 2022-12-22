Srinagar: For a change, Kashmir cricket is going places.

Come winter, cricket organizers have shifted different tournaments outside Jammu and Kashmir to keep the spirit of the game alive.

Kashmir Premiere League (KPL), one of the biggest tournaments, is currently underway in New Delhi. Sixteen local teams are participating in the tournaments.

“This tour is for 15-18 days and 16 local teams of Kashmir are playing. It is being played on a knockout basis. Eight teams will play quarterfinals and four semi-finals. Later a grand final will be held,” Rahi Gulzar Ahmad, organizer of the league said.

He said three other leagues are being held in Jaipur, Jalandhar, and Jammu in the coming weeks. “In Jaipur, the league will start on December 27. It will be followed by two more tournaments in Jalandhar and Jammu. Organizers manage their accommodation and food till the end of the league,” Ahmad said.

He said the main driving force behind holding such a league outside Kashmir was the inclement climatic condition prevailing in the valley.

“Earlier Kashmir cricketers used to stay idle till March. Now, we hire a playground in various states of India at Rs 7000 per day. It is keeping our cricketers active apart from giving them chance to hone their skills,” Ahmad said.

The organizer said these matches are getting a good response from cricket lovers. “Many Kashmiris turn up to watch these matches at the venue. Some watch it on social media as most of the matches are being live-streamed. Irfan Pathan has co0ncented to inaugurate the league in Jaipur. These matches are benefitting our cricketers a lot,” he said.

Cricketers said that such leagues are helping them to improve their skills by playing in different conditions.

“We learn so many things when we play outside Kashmir. Conditions are different, pitches are different and the crowd is different. For example, turf in Jaipur is of high quality. Our cricketers are getting now used to it since we mostly play on mats in Kashmir,” said Manzoor Ahmad Dar, one of the professional cricketers from the valley.

He said that many players after participating in these leagues play at a professional level. “We have many cricketers who played in U-16 and U-19. Such leagues should be held often during winters as it will give our cricketers a chance to grow professionally,” Dar said.