Srinagar: Seasonal flu cases are rising fast in Kashmir. Doctors have advised people to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior.

For the last few months, Kashmir has seen a significant drop in the Covid cases. For the first time, Monday recorded zero cases. After mask mandate was lifted and schools reopened, things are returning to normal.

However, seasonal flu and respiratory viruses have a greater chance of spreading among people. With the result. A lot of people, particularly school-going children are reporting cold, fever, and even gastrointestinal symptoms at present.

“This is happening because of seasonal viruses which can include influenza, adenovirus, parainfluenza, etc. Earlier when children were home in the last two years, the transmission rate of these viruses was very low. As the schools reopened, these flu viruses excluding Covid virus got transferred from one child to another,” Pediatrician and Lecturer GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Suhail Naik said.

He said since schools are crowded places and children usually do not wear masks, the chances of acquiring this infection are more.

“However, this is not something worrisome. Usually, the symptoms subside within five days. If the child is not improving by the fifth day, he should seek help from a pediatrician,” Dr. Naik said.

He stressed the parents should ensure that the child sticks to Covid appropriate behavior and takes at least one-week rest before resuming school. “Quite often, the parents don’t know about the transmissibility period of these seasonal viruses. If the fever and cough settle within two days, it doesn’t mean the child cannot infect others. Therefore, the seasonal viruses demand a week-long rest to subside,” Dr. Naik said.

HOD Community Medicine, GMC, Srinagar Dr. Salim Khan said the cold and flu-like symptoms reported frequently among all age groups can be attributed to seasonal allergy.

“For the last two years, we were mostly restricted to home and religiously followed the Covid Appropriate Behavior while going outdoors. Now as mask mandates are changing and schools are also reopened, people are reporting these infections. We are getting clusters within families and schools, Dr. Khan said.

He said usually it’s a self-limiting disease and subsides within a week.

“There is nothing to worry about. People with these symptoms should continue wearing masks, practice hand hygiene, follow symptomatic treatment, take adequate fluids, limit outdoor activities in case of an infection, and should not indulge in self-medication. There is no need for antibiotics until it is duly suggested by doctors,” Dr. Khan said.