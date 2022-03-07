Umar Riaz is back. After being evicted from Bigg Bos 15, Umar reunited with co-contestant Rashami Desai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram, Umar Riaz shared a video of him dancing with Rashami Desai. In the video, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz dance on Head, Shoulder, Knees, and Toes. They are in sync and sure seem to be having fun. UmRash fans are super happy to see them together and are also demanding that they feature in a music video together.

The dance has broken the internet with fans going gaga over the reunification of two stars. “When will this happen that we’ll see #UmRash VM…..!!” said one fan.

“Forever with Umar Riaz,” said another

“Officially UmRash,” said the third user.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grapevine is that Umar Riaz is going to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. A doctor turned model, he had earned a huge fan following during his stint at Bigg Boss. He excelled in every task.

Umar made a lot of headlines given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.