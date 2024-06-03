Forest Fire Breaks Out in Udhampur

SRINAGAR: Forest Fire Erupts in Gangera Hill, Udhampur District

A forest fire broke out on Gangera Hill in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to officials.

Forest department personnel promptly responded to contain the blaze. “The fire erupted in the morning. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and started dousing the fire. It is still ongoing,” said Bharam Dutt Sharma, Block Forest Officer in Udhampur.

Preliminary estimates from forest officials indicate that the fire has caused significant damage, destroying vast areas of forest and resulting in an estimated loss of crores of rupees in timber and other natural resources.