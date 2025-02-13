Srinagar: The breathtaking slopes of Gulmarg came alive as foreign skiers from the United States, England, Australia, New Zealand, France, Japan, Hong Kong, Russia and Nepal participated in the first-of-its-kind Himalayan Freeride Event, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

The event was meticulously planned to provide participants with an unparalleled skiing experience on Gulmarg’s world-class slopes, renowned for their pristine powder snow and challenging alpine terrain. Skiers from different nationalities explored the diverse landscape, showcasing their expertise while embracing the unique adventure and challenges that make Gulmarg a premier winter sports destination.

In the male category, Sam (Australia), Roro (France), and François Mortier (United States) secured the first, second, and third positions, respectively. In the female category, Virginia Michele Winstone (New Zealand), Laura (United States), and Melanie Anderson (Hong Kong) claimed the top three spots.

A key highlight of the event was an interactive session with international athletes and experts, where valuable insights were shared on Gulmarg’s growing stature as a global winter sports hub. Discussions focused on infrastructure development, safety protocols, environmental sustainability, and strategies to attract more professional athletes and skiing enthusiasts to the region.

Foreign athletes were particularly captivated by Gulmarg’s unmatched skiing experience. Rebecca, an American skier, remarked, “The powder snow here, combined with the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, is unmatched. Nowhere else in the world offers such a unique and exhilarating experience.”

Beyond the world-class skiing, international participants were deeply touched by the warm hospitality of the local people. Many athletes praised the friendliness and generosity of the local community, expressing gratitude for the way they were welcomed and hosted. “The people of Gulmarg have been incredibly kind and hospitable. Their warmth made this experience even more special,” said Vermeil Sebstain, a skier from France.

Many participants also thanked the J&K Government for organizing such a prestigious event. They pledged to act as ambassadors for Gulmarg upon returning to their home countries, hoping that next year’s Himalayan Freeride Event would witness even greater international participation.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, speaking at the felicitation ceremony, expressed pride in hearing foreign athletes speak so highly of Gulmarg. He congratulated the winners and emphasized that this event marks the first step toward hosting major international winter sports competitions in the region. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Gulmarg into a world-class winter sports destination.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, extended her gratitude to all international participants who traveled from across the globe for the event. She highlighted Gulmarg’s unique slopes as a top-tier winter sports attraction and noted that the presence of professional athletes from different countries would significantly boost Gulmarg’s global reputation. She also thanked the J&K Government for its unwavering support in strengthening the sports ecosystem in the region.

With the overwhelming success of the inaugural Himalayan Freeride Event and glowing endorsements from international skiers, Gulmarg is set to establish itself as a premier destination for winter sports on the global map.