‎‎Forces Dismantle ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti terror network: Amit Shah‎‎

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‎New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said security forces had dismantled the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti terror network and thwarted plans for subversive attacks ahead of Independence Day.

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‎In a post on X, Shah said more than 200 operatives linked to the network had been arrested during coordinated operations carried out across 14 states.

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‎He said the operations were part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and were aimed at preventing attacks planned by the network.

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‎“Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states,” Shah said.

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‎According to the Home Minister, security agencies recovered a substantial quantity of arms and other material during the operations. The recoveries included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage.

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‎Shah said that the network was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was involved in several terrorist activities in India.

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‎The Shahzad Bhatti network has been under investigation by multiple security agencies over alleged terror recruitment, radicalisation, arms smuggling and attacks. The National Investigation Agency has also linked Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti to terror cases, including the 2025 grenade attack on a women’s police station in Sirsa, Haryana.

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‎Security agencies have in recent months conducted operations against Bhatti-linked modules in several states. Delhi Police, for instance, has arrested operatives allegedly linked to the network and recovered weapons and other material during investigations.

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‎Shah said the latest crackdown had prevented the network from carrying out its plans and demonstrated the government’s resolve to deal firmly with terror networks operating with foreign backing.

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