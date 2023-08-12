Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Founder Gautam Adani emerged as top winners on Forbes’ real-time world billionaire list.

Mukesh Ambani, who remains the richest person in India, saw a rise in net worth by 723 million, whereas the second richest person in India, Gautam Adani, had his net worth increased by 886 million today.

On the world billionaire list, Ambani holds the 14th position, while Adani is at the 24th position.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Bernard Arnault 224 +5300 +2.44 US Elon Musk 227 +2000 +0.91 US Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 91.1 +1700 +1.86 France Gautam Adani 54.4 +886 +1.65 India Mukesh Ambani 90.2 +723 +0.81 India

For third year in row, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary

In June 2020, Mukesh Ambani voluntarily decided to forego his salary for the year 2020-21, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India. He continued to forego his salary in the years 2021-22 as well as in 2022-23.

In all these three years, Mukesh Ambani did not receive any allowances, perquisites, retirement benefits, commission, or stock options from Reliance for his role as the Chairman and Managing Director.

Before that, the Chairman and Managing Director had his salary capped at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09.

Reliance Industries is one of India’s largest contributors to the national exchequer. Its consolidated contribution to the national exchequer crossed Rs 5 lakh crore in the three years from FY21 to FY23.

Gautam Adani back in the top 25 billionaire list

Gautam Adani is once again back on the list of the top 25 billionaires in the world. With a net worth of billions, he holds the 24th position on the list.

Though the allegations leveled by the Hindenburg report impacted the Adani Group significantly, Adani managed to return to the top 25 list.