For transparency, real-time monitoring: Govt to geo-tag dev projects
Srinagar, Feb 17: Jammu and Kashmir government has directed departments to geo-tag all the developmental projects to ensure transparency and real-time monitoring of the works being undertaken in the Union Territory.
Official documents accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, reveal that Principal Secretary Finance Department Arun Kumar Mehta has directed departments to ensure geo-tagging of all the projects being implemented by Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).
“With a view to ensure effective real-time monitoring of the projects being implemented by the JKIDFC, a geo-tagging facility has been created in the JKIMS portal,” the documents read.
All the nodal officers, as per the documents, shall have to take photographs either online or offline and upload those on the JKIMS portal. The photographs which will generate date stamp and location shall only be entertained with the invoices being generated by the nodal officers.
“All the nodal officers shall have to make certain that no invoices are generated without ensuring that the photographs taken either in online mode or offline mode are uploaded on the JKIMS portal with date stamp and automatically generated location stamp,” read the documents.
As per the directive, the departments working to complete the languishing projects shall not forward the invoices without ensuring that the photographs are uploaded in the manner prescribed to get real-time picture of the work done at the time of generating invoices.
For the last one year, JKIDFC has approved funding for 5000 languishing projects.
An official of Finance Department said Lieutenant Governor has issued directives that all developmental works shall be properly monitored. “Government has already initiated a probe into developmental works that were started without administrative approval,” he said.
Similarly, departments have also been told to seek prior approval from the Finance and Planning Department before starting any development works.
“Every authority designated with the powers of procuring goods and hiring services in public interest has the responsibility and accountability. There has to be economy, efficiency, fairness, transparency, quality and amount of money while purchasing goods,” reads another order of Finance Department said.
Panchayat by-polls: CEO issues notification for Phase-II
Jammu, Feb 17: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, (Election Authority under J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996) Shailendra Kumar Monday issued notification for the conduct of phase-II of by-elections for Panchayat Polls-2020 in respect of vacant seats to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Shangus and Hiller blocks in District Anantnag, Aloosa block in District Bandipora, Sangrama and Wagoora in Baramulla District, B K Pora, Rathsun and Budgam in district Budgam, Wakura in Ganderbal District, block Kulgam in Kulgam district, Nutnussa, Drugmulla, Magam, Ramhal and Tarthpora in Kupwara District, Awantipora and Kakapora (Partly) in District Pulwama and Chitragam in Shopian District of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati by-elections will be held in Bhagwah, Kastigarh, Thatri, Doda (Ghat), Dali Udanpur, Gundana, Assar, Khellani, Bhaderwah and Bhalla blocks of Doda District, Surankote, Loran, Mandi, Nangali Sahib Sain Baba, Sathra, Lassana and Bufliaz (Partially) in District Poonch, Block Gundi Dharam, Batote, Rajgarh, Sangaldan, Gandhri and Ramban in district Ramban, Arnas, Thuroo, Jij Bagli, Mahore, Gulabgarh and Chasana in district Reasi, Sewna, Chanunta, Ramnagar, Majalta and Khoon in district Udhampur.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is February 24, 2020 (Monday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is February 25, 2020 (Tuesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 27, 2020 (Thursday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be from 09 am to 01 pm on March 07, 2020 (Saturday), the date of counting is March 07, 2020 (Saturday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as 26 March, 2020 (Thursday).
British MP, critic of Kashmir move, send back from Delhi airport
New Delhi, Feb 17: A British MP, critical of India’s move to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, on Monday said she was denied entry despite a valid visa after she landed at Delhi airport and deported to Dubai from where she had flown into the Indian capital.
Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams claim that she had a valid visa was rebutted by India’s Home ministry which said she was informed about her e-visa being cancelled.
Abrahams, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said she was travelling on a valid e-visa to India to visit family and friends but her visa was revoked without explanation.
A Home Ministry spokesperson in New Delhi said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled and she arrived in Delhi despite knowing this.
When contacted, Abrahams told PTI she “had not received any emails before February 13”.
After that, she had been travelling and was away from office.
Her office in the UK confirmed she was put on a plane to Dubai, which is where she flew into Delhi from earlier on Monday.
“We are in contact with the Indian authorities to understand why Deborah Abrahams MP was denied entry to India. We provided consular assistance to her whilst she was in New Delhi Airport,” said a British High Commission spokesperson in New Delhi.
Abrahams’ e-visa was reportedly issued last October, and was valid until October 2020.
Recounting her experience at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, she said in a statement on Twitter that she arrived here on Monday morning and was informed that her e-visa been cancelled.
In her statement, Abrahams said she had presented herself at the immigration desk along with her documents and e-visa.
“…the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes.
“When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to ‘come with me’. I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned-off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn’t know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me,” the British MP said.
The immigration officer disappeared again, she said, adding that she phoned her sister-in-law’s cousin who she was going to be staying with.
“Kai got in touch with the British High Commission and he tried to find out what was going on,” she wrote on Twitter.
She said later several immigration officials came to her but none of them knew why her e-visa was cancelled. “Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened.”
Reacting to Abrahams’ deportation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked why the government was scared of critics if it claimed the situation in Kashmir was normal.
“Reacting to the British MP Who Criticised Govt on J&K Stopped At Airport: conduct really unworthy of a democracy & guaranteed to give us a far worse press than if she had been admitted,” he said on Twitter.
Abrahams was among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 in August last year.
“We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by Presidential Order,” the Opposition MP had noted in her letter to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the time.
CENTRALLY SPONSORED SCHEMES: Govt kicks off process to double enrollment
Srinagar, Feb 16: Jammu and Kashmir administration has kicked off the process to double the number of beneficiaries under different centrally sponsored schemes in the new Union Territory.
Official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the government is working to double the enrollment in PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, SUPI, Mudra Loan and APY.
“Banks have been asked to open 22 lakh accounts under PMJDY and eight lakh and four lakh enrollments under PMSBY and PMJJBY respectively,” the document reads.
Finance Department, as per the document, has also launched a campaign to achieve complete financial literacy of the entire population and enhance the livelihood options for the people, “who have been traditionally left out of such endeavors”.
“In order to reach out to all the segments of the population in each district, all lead district managers across J&K have been advised to organise special camps to push credit growth and enhance enrolments under different social security schemes,” the document reads.
District development commissioners have also been directed to involve PRI functionaries like Panches, Sarpanches and BDC chairmen to spread awareness among the people about different financial inclusion schemes of Centre and Union Territory.
An official said financial empowerment of every citizen, formalizing the economy, enhancing national productivity, bringing in transparency and optimization of national resources are the key goals for financial inclusion.
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu recently said promoting financial inclusion means taking actions which result in expanding peoples’ access to the services offered by the formal financial sector.
He has called for optimum utilization of resources so that common people could benefit from the financial activities and schemes being extended by the government.