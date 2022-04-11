SRINAGAR, APRIL 11: The Government today informed that no fresh positive case of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) has been reported today from any district of Jammu and Kashmir, thus keeping the total number of positive cases to 453889.

Moreover, 13 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 01 from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 17,771 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,23,26,135.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453889 positive cases, 79 are Active Positive (01 in Jammu Division and 78 in Kashmir Division), 449060 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 24642881 test results available, 453889 samples have tested positive and 24188992 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 18,954 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6390016 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 30504 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 79 in isolation and 490427 in home surveillance. Besides, 5864256 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.