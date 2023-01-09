Soon, a robot will represent a client in court, providing further proof of science’s progress.

According to sources, the defendant would, for the first time, use AI-provided legal counsel.

The unique robot was created by the company “DoNotPay.” It will take the shape of a smartphone application that would provide the defendant instructions on what to say in court, just like a lawyer would do for a client.

Joshua Browder, creator and CEO of the company DoNotPay, unveiled the unusual technique.

Joshua even shared a video on how his innovation saved one of their engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.

Introduced back in 2015, the chatbot was meant to provide legal guidance to users who were facing late fees or fines.

The AI helper needed a lot of time to be trained on the case, according to Browder.

The AI-powered robot will process and analyse the evidence presented in court and will accordingly advise the defendant on how to respond, as per New Scientist.