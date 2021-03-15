‘For Delhi, Govt will mean LG’: Kejriwal hits out at Centre over ‘unconstitutional’ NCT bill

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday criticised the Central government for introducing a bill that proposes to redefine the role of the council of ministers and lieutenant governor (LG) in the Capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was “unconstitutional and anti-democracy”.

He blamed the Centre for trying to curtail the powers of the government in the national capital through it.

The Bill says-



1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG



Then what will elected govt do?



2. All files will go to LG



This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG https://t.co/beY4SDOTYI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2021

Former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah reacted to Kejriwal’s tweet. He wrote: “In spite of AAP’s support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K in 2019, we still condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government & not a nominated LG.”