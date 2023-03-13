Srinagar: Tired of spending hours brewing Kashmiri noon chai? Well, this practice is going to be a thing of the past soon.

A scientist at Sher-i-Kashmir University of Sciences and Agriculture-Kashmir has come up with a readymade powdered noon chai. Much healthier, tastier, and time-saving, noon chai is all set to hit the market in the form of instant powder and tea bags.

Dr. Saima Paul, a home scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at SKUAST, is the brain behind this organic tea, which has attracted the attention of teetotalers across the valley.

“Kashmiris often end up spending hours brewing the tea leaves and adding unhealthy sodium bicarbonate to make noon chai. An idea hit my mind, why isn’t noon chai available as instant tea? So I worked on it and made an instant noon chai,” she said.

Dr. Saima said that she added some herbs to the tea leaves and processed them to make an instant noon chai.

“I completed the entire process at home. I added some three-four ingredients to make an instant and chemical-free tea. I offered it to many people and they loved it,” she said.

Dr. Saima said the tea is about to get certification from FSSAI. “It will get an FSSAI certification soon. It will be available in the form of tea -bags, and powder. Now our people won’t have to give up drinking noon chai because of the cumbersome process of its making,” she said.

Dr. Saima said the tea can be used at homes, functions, and outdoor gatherings.

Kashmiri noon chai is a traditional brew of Kashmir. This tea is pink in color and has a distinct taste. In Kashmir, people consume this tea about 2-3 times regularly. Noon chai is made from special tea leaves, milk, and salt. It is also brewed in a Kashmiri Samovar.