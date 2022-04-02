Do you want to become an animal?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Zoom’s new feature will allow users to become their favorite animal which will mirror their movements and facial expressions on screen.

The official Zoom blog explained that its new avatar feature helped to engage and entertain attendees during meetings, especially those who don’t want to turn their cameras on. The avatar mimics users’ expressions and head movements.

Facial images are not stored on the device or Zoom while using this filter, nor are they used for facial recognition. The avatars cannot distinguish between different individual faces.

The new feature is available on Windows and macOS desktop devices and iOS mobile devices. Your Zoom app needs to be updated to a version of 5.10.0 or higher, and the feature needs to be enabled by the meeting host as well. You can choose your avatar by first enabling your camera, and opening the meeting toolbar to select the ‘Stop Video’ option. In the menu, you can then choose the ‘Choose Virtual Background’ or ‘Choose Video Filter’ option. Navigate then to the avatars section and select your avatar for the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoom suggests using avatars for hybrid work, creating an atmosphere for learning in class like Storytime and creating memorable moments.