For 2nd consecutive day, J&K reports 65 Covid-19 deaths; toll crosses 2,900

4,509 more cases take infection tally to over 2.29 lakh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 65 more Covid-19 related deaths for the second consecutive day even as 4,509 more people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 46 of the fatalities were reported from Jammu Division and 19 from Kashmir Valley, taking the toll to 2912.

Regarding the fresh cases, they said, 1759 were from Jammu Division and 2750 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 229407.

Providing district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 863 cases, Baramulla 377, Budgam 260, Pulwama 327, Kupwara 81, Anantnag 233, Bandipora 108, Ganderbal 139, Kulgam 200, Shopian 162, Jammu 621, Udhampur 149, Rajouri 230, Doda 190, Kathua 193, Samba 105, Kishtwar 83, Poonch 86, Ramban 78 and Reasi 24.

Moreover, they said, 3603 more Covid-19 patients have recovered—1316 from Jammu Division and 2287 from Kashmir. There are 51542 cases—18438 in Jammu and 33104 in Kashmir.

A number of people were confirmed to have contracted the disease at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital, GMC Anantnag and SKIMS Soura.