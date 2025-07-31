ADVERTISEMENT

Suggestions

Today's Paper
Login
Monday, August 25, 2025
Login

Football Unites Hearts, Symbol of Brotherhood: LG Manoj Sinha on KSL

by Jul. 31, 2025
WhatsApp Image 2025 07 31 at 21.59.35 43866c79

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the J&K Sports Council, sponsors, and fans of the Kashmir Super League, appreciating the remarkable enthusiasm and passion displayed during the tournament.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 31 at 21.59.35 3ce8f99d
Football Unites Hearts, Symbol of Brotherhood: LG Manoj Sinha on KSL 4

In a post on X, Office of LG J&K reads, I would like to congratulate J&K Sports Council and sponsors of the Kashmir Super League. The enthusiasm and passion witnessed over the past few days have been truly remarkable. A big thank you to all the enthusiastic fans and spectators who are cheering on the players.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 31 at 21.59.36 bcf87df7
Football Unites Hearts, Symbol of Brotherhood: LG Manoj Sinha on KSL 5

Football holds a special place in the hearts of Kashmir’s youth; it’s more than just a sport, it’s a passion. It truly unites people and connects hearts. It is a symbol of brotherhood and unity, reads the post.