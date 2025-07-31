Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the J&K Sports Council, sponsors, and fans of the Kashmir Super League, appreciating the remarkable enthusiasm and passion displayed during the tournament.

Football Unites Hearts, Symbol of Brotherhood: LG Manoj Sinha on KSL 4

In a post on X, Office of LG J&K reads, I would like to congratulate J&K Sports Council and sponsors of the Kashmir Super League. The enthusiasm and passion witnessed over the past few days have been truly remarkable. A big thank you to all the enthusiastic fans and spectators who are cheering on the players.

Football Unites Hearts, Symbol of Brotherhood: LG Manoj Sinha on KSL 5

Football holds a special place in the hearts of Kashmir’s youth; it’s more than just a sport, it’s a passion. It truly unites people and connects hearts. It is a symbol of brotherhood and unity, reads the post.