Food Supplies Employees Association observes May Day

SRINAGAR: Today on Labour Day (May Day) Food Supplies Employees Association J&K attended an event held at Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Shaheed Gunj chaired by the Director – FCS&CAK, Abdul Rashid War, the President of the Food Supplies Employees Association, Ajaz Ahmad Khan and other leading dignitaries and officers bearers of Association and highlighted significance of labor rights, fair employment practices, and the role of the Food Supplies Association in supporting workers welfare.

Khan advocated for fair treatment, better working conditions, and policies that promote the well-being of employees in the Food Department and over all general labours around the globe.

The conclusion of Labour Day, especially emphasized the importance of recognizing and honoring the contributions of workers across various sectors and highlighted commitments of advocating for fair labor practices, ensuring workers’ rights are protected, and striving for improved conditions in the workplace. Additionally, Khan called for continued efforts towards achieving social justice and equality for all workers.