SHOPIAN, FEBRUARY 27: A team of Food Safety officials from the Drug and Food Control Organization led by Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Shopian conducted an intensive inspection drive at Zainapora Shopian, today.

The drive was focused on Restaurants, Dhabas, poultry Shops, meat shops, roadside eateries and Kashmiri snack stalls to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, particularly in terms of sanitary and hygienic conditions besides other provisions.

The team inspected various food stalls and vendors, and checked their adherence to proper food handling, storage and good manufacturing practices.

During the drive, some plastic utensils, Newspapers and approximately 20 kg of meat with foul smell emanating from it were destroyed on the spot. Six FBOs were booked under different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations 2011.

Restaurants, Dhabas, poultry and roadside vendors were educated on the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitary standards. They were also instructed to take measures to protect prepared food from environmental hazards and rodents. Furthermore, food business operators involved in the preparation of ready-to-eat food were directed to undergo pest control measures at their premises.

During the inspection, it was observed that several establishments were using newspapers for food wrapping and serving, which is strictly prohibited due to potential health hazards. They were also advised against setting up temporary stalls near or over drains, as this could lead to contamination and other health risks.