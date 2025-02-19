SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 19: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, the Food Safety team of the Drug and Food Control Organisation, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat intensified the drives across the City to check the sanitary and hygiene conditions of roadside vendors and food business operators dealing with prepared food.

The inspection drives are being conducted to ensure the quality of food, especially dates, dry fruits, ready to eat food items etc as per the guideline of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The Food Safety team headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar Yameen Ul Nabi along with Food safety Officers Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and Hakeem Adil Rashid conducted inspections at Parimpora Market and Fruit Mandi Parimpora. The team found 10 food business operators violating sanitary and hygiene standards and were fined under Section 69.

Meanwhile, the team also conducted an evening inspection at various locations in Srinagar, including Jehangir Chowk, Amirakadal, HSHS, Lal Chowk and other areas. To check the sanitary and hygiene conditions of roadside vendors and food business operators dealing with prepared food.

During the evening inspection drive as many as 8 Food Business Operators (FBOs) were compounded and two insanitary challans were submitted to the Adjudicating Office in Srinagar. On the occasion, Street vendors were informed about food safety rules and regulations, and the importance of maintaining high standards of sanitary and hygiene conditions in their stalls. Vendors were warned against using artificial colors in prepared food and instructed to protect food from environmental hazards.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has asked the Food Safety team to further intensify the inspections across the City to monitor the food items in the market to prevent the sale of unhealthy and expired food stuff. He also urged the food business operators to self-comply with the rules and regulations laid under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Failure to comply may lead to strict actions, including closure of their business. In the meantime, the Food Safety Department has also appealed the consumers can contact the Drug and Food Control Organization or report their concerns on the toll-free number 104.