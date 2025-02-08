SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: The Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) on Saturday warned roadside eateries and snack stalls to maintain hygiene or face consequences.

The DFCO team led by Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi checked the roadside eateries and snack stalls near Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and other areas.

The DFCO officials inspected food stalls for compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), checking hygiene standards, food handling, and storage practices. “Several vendors were found violating sanitary norms and were issued warnings on the spot.” “Maintain hygiene or be ready to face the consequences,” the officials told the vendors.

Assistant Commissioner Yameen ul Nabi said, “We are committed to ensuring food safety for the public. Vendors must adhere to hygiene standards, and failure to do so will invite strict action under the FSS Act.”

Meanwhile, people hailed the DFCO initiative and exuded hope that such drives will continue in future also. “Hygiene of roadside food stalls is a big issue. Authorities should conduct these inspections more frequently,” said Shabir Ahmad from Rajbagh. “These inspections happen occasionally, but vendors go back to their old ways soon after. There should be regular checks,” he added—(KNO)