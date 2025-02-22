Srinagar, February 22: The Food Safety wing of the Drug and Food Control Organization continued its evening inspection in the downtown area, covering locations such as Habakafal, Fatikadal, Bohrikadal, Rajori Kadal, and Saraf Kadal.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar Yameen ul Nabi, along with Food Safety Officers Syed Dilpazir, Khalid Bashir, and Hakeem Adil, the team identified six food business operators violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

To address these issues, the team provided one-on-one awareness sessions to street vendors, emphasizing the importance of basic food safety aspects, hygiene, and sanitary conditions in their premises. Yameen ul Nabi stressed that anyone found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act will face strict action, and advised food business operators to properly protect and cover open food items to prevent environmental hazards.