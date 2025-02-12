SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 12: An intensive food safety inspection drive was conducted today that was led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi. The team, which included food safety officers Syed Dilpazir, Khalid Bashir, Hakeem Adil, and Fayaz Ahmad, inspected various areas, including Batamaloo, Tangpora, Mominabad.

The main focus was on food stalls selling ready-to-eat food and roadside eateries. Three compounds will be submitted before the court under Section 56 of the FSS Act. Roadside vendors were educated on maintaining hygiene and sanitary standards, and food business operators were directed to undergo pest control measures and avoid setting up temporary stalls near drains.

The Drug and Food Control Organisation said it is committed to protecting public health and promoting a culture of food safety awareness among food business operators.

This inspection drive is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and quality in Srinagar.

Such inspection drives have been conducted in the past, targeting food business operators in various areas of Srinagar . Similar inspections will continue across Srinagar city , those found not complying with standards of hygiene and sanitary conditions of their premises will be dealt with strictly as per food safety and standards act, which can also lead to closure of their facility.