Follow Covid SoPs otherwise we will be back to square one: LG requests Srinagarites

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday made a hand-folded request to the people of Srinagar to follow SoPs to prevent further spread of the pandemic stating that half of the total cases are coming from the district where majority of people are educated.

“Today, we see 50 per cent of the total COVID positive cases are coming from Srinagar. I urge people rather, I make a hand-folded request to the people of Srinagar to follow SoPs in spirit, otherwise we will go back to square one where we were last year,” the LG said speaking at a function in Baghat area of Srinagar.

He said that if people of Srinagar don’t follow the SoPs, the administration will be forced to take strict measures again.

“You (people of Srinagar) are educated. I request you to urge your friends and relatives to follow COVID SoPs to prevent further spread of the virus,” the LG said. He said the future of J&K lies with the youth and J&K administration along with the police are trying best to provide all facilities to youth be it sports or other activities.

Meanwhile, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh flagged off the “Pedal for Peace” a cycle race event at Dal Lake here in which 800 children participated. Speaking to media men later, he said that last year 500 children participated in the event.

“I am happy to see huge participation of children in sports related event. Today morning, there were elderly, youth and women present at the event. Last year, 70,000 youth participated in different sports related events organized by police alone. This year, since COVID figures are going down, we are committed to keep the momentum going and organize more sports events at district and Sub-District levels across Kashmir,” the DGP said, and congratulated those who bagged first, second and third position in the cycle race event.