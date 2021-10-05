‘Focus will be on retail business’: Chibber after getting six-month extension as J&K Bank CMD

Srinagar: The Reserve bank of India has extended the tenure of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) RK Chhibber by another six months.

The services of Chhibber, who was appointed as interim Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank on June 10, 2019, were last time extended on March 2021.

Chibber’s tenure was supposed to end this month. Prior to this extension, his services as CMD have been extended more than thrice under section 10BB of the Banking Regulation Act.

Chibber’s association with the bank dates back to 1982 when he was appointed as Probationary Officer and played an important role in its growth at the branch and zonal level.

He was appointed as CMD in June 2019 after former chairman Parvez Ahmad was sacked from the position.

With this extension, Chibber has become the first CMD of the bank whose services have been extended for more than two years. Talking to The Kashmir Monitor, he said his focus will be on the retail business and the overall progress of the bank.