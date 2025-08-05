Focus on smart farming: LG

JAMMU, AUGUST 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the 9th Convocation ceremony of SKUAST- Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated all the graduating students. He also extended his felicitations to the management, faculty, and staff on the completion of 25 glorious years of the University.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the significant contribution of Nari Shakti to innovation and enhancing productivity and efficiency in the agriculture sector.

He said, in areas like climate-smart crops, pest management, biotech solutions, and organic farming, the participation of women scientists has made an invaluable contribution.

“Agriculture and Allied Sector is witnessing women-led development. I am extremely proud that out of 8 gold medalists in post-graduate and graduate students, 7 are our daughters. Out of 35 Certificates of Merit in PhD and Post-Graduate, 32 Merit Certificates were awarded to our daughters. It is a symbol of the rising influence of Nari Shakti in Agriculture and allied sectors, and I believe they will be driving innovation for sustainable agriculture and enhancing farmers’ income,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

At the convocation ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor spoke on the need for a stronger innovation and modern technology ecosystem for sustainable agricultural practices to prioritize farmer incomes, risk mitigation, and strengthening farmer-industry linkages.

“Farmer welfare is the top priority of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The positive impact of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project in J&K (JKCIP) on farmers’ income is now visible.

Total transformation at all stages of Beej se Bazar tak- from Seed to Market has been our Mantra in J&K. The resolution of Lab to Land has been realised to make the small and marginal farmers self-reliant,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the new generation of scientists and experts to focus on smart farming.

He said the revolution in seed production, pest management, food processing, and farm mechanization has ensured opportunities for the young professional to contribute to product development and quality control.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a state-of-the-art Ex-Situ Gene Bank. SKUAST Jammu has become the 3rd institution in the country to have an Ex-Situ Gene Bank. This facility will preserve genetic resources such as seeds, plant tissue, and animal germplasm outside their natural habitat and will prove to be an invaluable resource for breeding and research programmes.

The Lieutenant Governor also laid the Foundation stone for a 200-bedded Farmers’ Hostel and a Faculty Building with common academic facilities.