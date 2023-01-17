New Delhi, Jan 17: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took a detailed review of the government initiatives of rural sanitation and employment generation for youth across the districts of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Revenue; Secretary Law; Deputy Commissioners and Directors of Rural Development and Rural Sanitation.

Some of the officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta enquired from the officers about the status of cleanliness across the villages of the UT. He maintained that the funds for sanitation is never an issue and the only requirement is commitment on part of the district administration. He made out that the machinery and logistics for the same should be procured at an earliest

He enjoined upon all the DCs to personally monitor this service in all of the villages. He asked them to report about the status of door to door collection of waste, construction of segregation sheds, provision of Composit pits and grey water treatment in each of the villages for their total cleanliness and hygienic environment. He told them to give attention to the disposal of legacy waste also so that the objective of ‘Swachh Gram’ turns into reality before the commencement of Republic Day this year.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to make the water bodies developed under ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ as vibrant, cultural centres where all village level activities are held. He impressed upon them to continue identifying the water bodies to be developed under it although the requisite target of 75 AmritSarovars in each district has long been achieved in the UT.

Regarding the employment generation for youth the Chief Secretary directed the DCs to ensure that all the applicants of self employment are provided the necessary assistance. He observed that J&K is marching ahead with the goal of saturating the self employment like wage employment in the UT. He stated that till March this year every youth aspiring and eligible for the self employment should be catered by the administration without any delay. He maintained that the government is also determined to equip its youth with relevant skill sets so that they find easy to find jobs once industries are established here under the single window system of New Industrial Policy set to attract an investment of over Rs 60000 Cr.

Dr Mehta also took appraisal of activities and progress achieved under ‘Mission Youth’. He made out that the beneficiaries under this mission should act as agents of change in the society. He advised the officers to bring success stories before public for ingraining confidence among others about taking advantage of different self employment opportunities offered by government under different programmes.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary also gave out that those eligible for ration under Garib Kalyan Yojana are going to get their food grains free of cost under NFSA. He revealed that the system is smoothly working in the whole of country and in J&K the same is going to provide food security to thousands of our eligible families as well.