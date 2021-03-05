Fly Song : Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill’s fun-filled chemistry in snow covered Kashmir is mesmerising

The most awaited song of rapper Badshah and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is finally out. The fans were eagerly waiting for it since the diva shot for it in Gulmarg.

The BTS pictures had stirred a storm on the internet and now that the song has dropped on YouTube, fans can’t have enough of Shehnaaz and Badshah’s chemistry.

The duo looks absolutely stunning in the song grooving to the peppy beats amid snow cladded mountains.

Sharing the song FLY, Badshah wrote, “Kudi kinni fly lagdi.. Akhiyan chukaave thodi shy lagdi.. Do pegg wala mainu high lagdi.. Ohdi vi mere utte eye lagdi” On the other hand, as soon as Shehnaaz announced that the song is out now, Badshah reacted with emojis in her comments. In response, the actress quoted a line from the song saying, “asi game ko krde flip flip.”