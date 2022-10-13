Los Angeles: Pushpa fever seems to have gripped New York City’s mayor Eric Adams too.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York’s Mayor Eric Adams nailed Allu Arjun’s hook step during an event organized by the Telugu community in the city.

In the video shared on Twitter, Mayor was seen performing the iconic hand gesture with two more guests.

“Thank you @NYCMayor for Showing Your Love towards Our Indian Film #Pushpa ai,! Special Thanks and Congratulations to our @anusuyakhasba gaaru and #mangli for making the event grand Successful Video By @NYCMayorsOffice @alluarjun ac #Anasuya ac #AlluArjun @PushpaMovie,” he wrote.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became a phenomenon upon its release. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Faahad Faasil. Part two has gone on floors.