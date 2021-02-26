In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read·

Flights to get cheaper for those without baggage

Domestic flight operators are allowed to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said in a circular.

Per the current rules, a passenger can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable. The new rule will allow the operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit.

 

To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

“As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as “zero baggage/no check in baggage fares”. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket,” the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

Previous
Class 10 results: Wheelchair-bound deaf and dumb girl from Anantnag secures over 90% marks
Next
We were resolute and strong: Jaishankar on border issue
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor