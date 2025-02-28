Srinagar, Feb 28 : The first flight arrived at Srinagar International Airport after to and fro was affected following overnight snowfall and inclement weather early this morning.

An official of the airport authority of India said that a specific flight from New Delhi landed at the airport at around 11:12 am marking the resumption of the flight operation.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Jammu Highway, the only surface link connecting the valley with outside world, remained closed due to snow accumulation along the thoroughfare especially between Ramsu and Qazigund.

Besides, official sources said that shooting stones, landslides and mudslides are occurring between Nasri and Navyug tunnel.

The authorities have urged commuters to avoid journey on the highway and contact traffic control rooms to know the road status.(GNS)