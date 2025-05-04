Flight searched over Pahalgam attacker suspicion

New Delhi/Colombo, May 3: A massive search operation was undertaken at the Colombo airport this noon after a tip-off from India that six suspects believed to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack had reached Sri Lanka on board a flight from Chennai.

SriLankan Airlines said flight UL122 was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 11:59 am.

Indian authorities had alerted Sri Lanka that six Pahalgam suspects were onboard the flight, said a police spokesperson. The suspects are believed to have taken a SriLankan Airlines flight to Colombo, he added.

Local reports suggest the Sri Lanka Police, Sri Lanka Air Force, and airport security units jointly carried out the search operation. But no suspect was found.

The airline said it received an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre. Upon its arrival in Colombo, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations, said SriLankan Airlines.

At least 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist and a pony ride operator, were massacred by terrorists with Pakistan links at the scenic Baisaran meadow of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s premier anti-terror agency, has been tasked with the probe into the attack.

India acted swiftly against Pakistan and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which allows Delhi to stop or divert water from the Indus River system from flowing towards Pakistan, choking a major source of water supply in that country.

It has also banned imports and incoming parcels from Pakistan. Pakistani ships have been barred from docking at Indian ports. India has also cancelled visas of Pakistani nationals. Those living in India were given a deadline till Tuesday to leave Indian soil.

In response, Pakistan has threatened to end all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla agreement.

Besides, both countries have shut the Wagah-Attari crossing and downgraded diplomatic ties.