Flight operations stabilizing at Srinagar Airport: Director Javed Anjum

Srinagar: Asserting that numerous steps have been taken to enhance passenger comfort and maintain operational efficiency Srinagar International Airport Director Javed Anjum on Wednesday said that flight operations at the terminal are stabilizing.

“Srinagar Airport, like many others, was also affected due to cancellations,” Anjum said. “On the first day we had five cancellations and 16 the next. But gradually, the situation started improving, seven, six, and then five. The operations are now stabilizing,” he added.

Anjum said passengers are being kept informed in real time through multiple channels.

“We intimate passengers through our Twitter handle, press groups and IndiGo messages. IndiGo Airlines is also informing travellers in advance about flight cancellations and accommodating them on other flights,” the Director said.

“We are hopeful that in the coming days, we will achieve 100 percent on-time performance.”

On passenger facilities, Anjum said cleanliness and comfort have been made a top priority. “Our toilets and washrooms are monitored throughout the day. We have deployed a special female team led by a ladies’ supervisor to maintain women’s washrooms,” he said.

He added that the airport has ensured better crowd management and additional seating for travellers. “We have adequate seating arrangements both on the city side and inside the terminal, so passengers can sit comfortably, especially in cold weather,” he said.

“Crowd management is efficient. There is no congestion in departure halls or queue areas,” he added.

Anjum also highlighted the airport’s efforts to assist passengers with special needs. “We have a dedicated health test facility at the airport that helps elderly passengers, women with children, wheelchair users and people with disabilities or special needs,” he said.

The Director also shared that the airport’s focus remains on providing a smooth and comfortable travel experience. “Our goal is to make Srinagar Airport a passenger-friendly space where everyone feels cared for and informed, even during operational challenges,” he said.

The flight operations at Srinagar Airport neared normalcy on Tuesday as IndiGo resumed most of its services.

The airline’s CEO, also shared that airline is back on its feet and also apologizes for delays and cancellations.