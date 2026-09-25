‘Flash-floods, Landslides’: J&K seeks IMCT assessment

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 25: The Jammu and Kashmir government today informed the Legislative Assembly that comprehensive relief and restoration measures have been undertaken for areas affected by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, in response to a Calling Attention Motion raised by MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan regarding the extensive damage caused by unprecedented heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in Thanamandi Constituency and various parts of Poonch.

The Dy CM was replying on behalf of Chief Minister who also holds the portfolio of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

The Dy CM informed the House that ₹300 lakh have been released to District Rajouri under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹281 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Similarly, ₹400 lakh have been released to District Poonch under SDRF and ₹137 lakh under CMRF.

Regarding relief disbursement, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that, ₹75.52 lakh have been disbursed to 149 affected families in Thanamandi under SDRF norms while ₹120.50 lakh have been provided to 138 families under CMRF. In District Poonch, ₹216.379 lakh have been disbursed to affected families under SDRF.

The government further informed the House that, over and above SDRF assistance, ₹5 crore each have been provided under the UT Capex Budget for Rajouri and Poonch districts to undertake restoration and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure on priority. The funds are being utilised through the concerned executing agencies.

The government also presented a district-wise account of damage and restoration measures undertaken. In Thanamandi Constituency, damage was reported to 182 roads, 25 HT poles/33 KV line infrastructure, 70 transformers, 72 drinking-water schemes, 51.98 hectares of agricultural land and 1.90 hectares of horticulture land besides 149 houses.

In District Poonch, 388 roads, 55 bridges, 29 power stations/transformers, 72 drinking-water schemes, 217.7 hectares of agricultural land and 379 houses were affected.

The final damage assessment for infrastructure restoration stands at ₹13,025.94 lakh for roads/bridges, ₹1,360.43 lakh for power stations/transformers, ₹4,149 lakh for water supply schemes, and ₹6,024 lakh for khuls in Thanamandi Constituency. For District Rajouri, the final assessment totals ₹46,022.57 lakh, comprising ₹18,517.50 lakh for roads/bridges, ₹3,144.32 lakh for power infrastructure, and ₹24,360.75 lakh for water supply schemes. For District Poonch, the final assessment amounts to ₹18,185.95 lakh for roads/bridges, ₹233.75 lakh for power infrastructure, ₹2,315.07 lakh for water supply schemes, and ₹186.97 lakh for khuls.

On the demand for a special inter-departmental mechanism, the government clarified that an existing institutional mechanism involving concerned line departments and district administrations is already in place for coordinated assessment, restoration and rehabilitation of affected infrastructure and essential services. The situation is being closely monitored and additional assistance will be initiated as required.

The government also informed the House that the matter has been taken up with the Ministry for Home Affairs, Government of India, seeking deputation of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for on-spot assessment of the situation arising from flash floods, floods, cloudbursts and landslides during the 2026 monsoon in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government reiterated that all reported cases of damage are being duly examined and verified by designated committees as per the prescribed procedure to ensure that all genuine and eligible cases are covered and relief reaches the affected persons in a timely and transparent manner.