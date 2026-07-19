Flash floods inundate Rajouri town ; CM Omar assures relief

Jammu: Flash floods triggered by incessant overnight rainfall inundated Rajouri town in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, damaging public infrastructure, washing away several vehicles and forcing the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas, officials said.

The heavy rainfall led to a sharp rise in the water level of rivers and streams across the district, with the Darhali river, which flows through Rajouri town, crossing the danger mark in the early hours of Sunday.

Floodwaters entered several parts of the town, causing extensive damage to the newly established bus stand at Bela. Several parked vehicles were swept away by the strong currents, while parts of the bus stand complex and adjoining municipal infrastructure suffered significant damage, officials said.

Damage to residential and commercial structures was also reported from different localities of the town, they said.

As a precautionary measure, dozens of families living in vulnerable areas were shifted to safer locations, while authorities sounded a high alert across the district amid fears of further flooding.

Rescue and relief teams were deployed to the affected areas to monitor the situation and assist residents.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had been closely monitoring the situation since early Sunday morning and was in constant touch with local legislators and the district administration.

In a post on X, Abdullah said the administration’s immediate priority was to ensure the safety of people affected by the flash floods and directed all concerned agencies to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

“The government will do everything possible to aid and assist affected people who have suffered property loss due to the rains and flash floods,” the chief minister said.

Authorities are continuing to assess the extent of the damage as water levels and weather conditions remain under close watch.