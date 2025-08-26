Flash Floods in Bhaderwah as Jammu Division Records Heavy Rainfall

Srinagar, Aug 26: Traffic movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was halted on Tuesday morning due to landslides and shooting stones at multiple locations following continuous rainfall across the region.

Officials told news agency JKNS that commuters have been strictly advised to avoid travel on NH-44 until the weather improves and clearance operations are completed. “People are requested to check the latest road status on the official traffic police Twitter handle and Facebook page or contact TCUs directly before starting their journey,” officials said.

Traffic Advisory Contacts, TCU Jammu, 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103.

TCU Srinagar, 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103. TCU Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043.

Meanwhile, officials said that traffic is plying on SSG Road and Mughal Road as per advisory, while Sinthan Road remains closed. People have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel as the weather continues to remain rainy.

In Bhaderwah, flash floods hit Neeru Nallah, disrupting normal life in the area.

According to official data, Jammu recorded 81.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m., while Banihal received 28.3 mm, Batote 36.9 mm, Katra 68.8 mm, Bhaderwah 99.8 mm, Kathua 155.6 mm, Jammu Airport 81.4 mm, Udhampur 92.4 mm, Ramban 29.5 mm, Kishtwar 34.0 mm, Rajouri 0.4 mm, Reasi 67.0 mm, Samba 99.5 mm, and Burmal 137.5 mm, whereas data from Poonch was not available.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be shared accordingly. (JKNS)