Flash floods damage portion of bridge in Handwara

Kupwara: A bridge over Nallah Mawer at Batgung village in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was damaged due to flash floods triggered by the incessant rains from last four days, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a portion of bridge, constructed some 25 years ago, has been damaged, leading to halt in the traffic over it.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that men and machinery have been pressed into service. “I am myself heading towards the spot,” he said.

An official said that three JCBs have been pressed to divert the water to other said so that the bridge can be saved from getting fully damaged.(GNS)