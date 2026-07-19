Flash Floods Claim 17 Lives Across Jammu Region, Rescue Ops Continue

Poonch: Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides across Poonch and Rajouri districts on Sunday, leaving 17 people dead and several others injured as rescue and search operations continued through the day.

SDM Surankote Farooq Khan told that 15 casualties are feared in the Surankote area. “So far 7 bodies have been recovered and 8 persons are still missing. Rescue and search operations are continuing to trace the missing,” he said.

Police, civil administration and locals are on the spot. Teams are working to evacuate stranded families and clear blocked roads.

Poonch District: Detailed Casualty Report

In Poonch, officials confirmed 1 death so far, with multiple incidents reported across the district:

Murrah: 8 persons affected. 2 bodies have been retrieved, 6 are yet to be recovered.

Sangla: 4 persons affected. 2 bodies have been retrieved.

Sangalani: 1 body recovered.

Marhote: 1 body recovered.

Dogrian Buffliaz: 1 person missing.

Noona Bandi: Nazia Kouser died, 4 injured were shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

Casualty Figures Across Region

With 1 death reported from Poonch and 1 from Rajouri outside Surankote, the total toll in the Jammu region due to flash floods has risen to 17.

Army, SDRF, Police Carry Out Rescues

Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, in coordination with J&K Police, SDRF and civil administration, rescued 11 civilians including 5 children in Rajouri. Nine people were evacuated from a flooded Nala near Churung in Thanamandi, while two youths were rescued from a river island in Naushera Tawi near Dhangri.

In Poonch, troops of Romeo Force 39 RR along with SDRF and Police rescued 6 civilians from SK Bridge and Dalera. All were shifted to Government Hospital Poonch for medical evaluation. Officials said the water level in Poonch River has receded and the situation is under control compared to the morning.

Exams Postponed

BGSB University Rajouri postponed all examinations till July 24, 2026 in view of the weather and flood-like situation.

Centre, UT Leadership Assure Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and assured all possible central assistance for relief and rescue operations.

LG Manoj Sinha said the administration is working on a war footing to provide aid to affected families and directed officials to ensure immediate relief, restoration of essential services and proper medical care for the injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he is in constant touch with district administrations of Poonch and Rajouri. “Every possible effort is being made to save lives and provide relief. I urge people to stay away from rivers, nallahs and vulnerable areas and follow administration advisories,” he said.

Authorities said weather is likely to remain adverse over the next few days and urged people to remain vigilant.