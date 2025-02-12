Fire incidents have yet again witnessed an increase in the Kashmir Valley. On Monday, seven residential houses were gutted in separate incidents in Srinagar’s Noorbagh and Chanpora areas, compounding the trauma caused by a massive blaze in Sonamarg just days prior, which destroyed 45 shops and hotels. These incidents are part of a distressing pattern: in 2024 alone, the region reported 6,752 fire emergencies, damaging 2,938 structures and injuring 23 firefighters. While the Fire and Emergency Services Department saved property worth Rs. 1,699 crore, the recurring tragedies demand urgent intervention. The root causes of these fires—LPG leaks, electrical overloads, and misuse of heating appliances—reveal a mix of ageing infrastructure and public complacency. Despite 4,889 fire audits and 6,427 awareness programmes conducted in 2024, the persistence of incidents suggests that current strategies lack depth. For instance, Sonamarg’s devastation was exacerbated by the absence of a nearby fire station, leaving businesses and residents helpless. To mitigate such crises, a holistic approach is vital. Modernising infrastructure must take precedence. Many buildings in the region rely on outdated electrical systems installed decades ago, which are ill-equipped to handle modern power demands. Overloaded circuits, faulty wiring, and the unchecked use of substandard appliances create a tinderbox environment. Municipal authorities must enforce stricter building codes, mandate routine electrical inspections, and incentivise upgrades to fire-resistant materials. Simultaneously, expanding the fire station network, particularly in high-density areas like markets and residential clusters, would ensure rapid response times. In Sonamarg, where livelihoods were wiped out in hours, establishing a dedicated fire unit at the tourist spot and elsewhere could prevent future economic catastrophes. Public awareness, though prioritised, requires reimagining and greater implementation. While the department educated over 750,000 individuals in 2024, the focus must shift from quantity to quality. Interactive workshops, rather than generic seminars, could instil practical skills—teaching households to inspect gas cylinders, operate fire extinguishers, and safely manage heating devices. Schools and colleges should integrate fire safety into their curricula, building a culture of preparedness from a young age. Community-led initiatives, such as neighbourhood watch groups trained to act as first responders, could bridge the gap until professional help arrives. Enforcement of safety protocols is equally critical. Despite thousands of audits, compliance remains inconsistent. Authorities must penalise violations rigorously, particularly in commercial establishments like hotels and markets, where negligence risks lives and economies. Businesses should also be encouraged to adopt automated suppression systems and smoke detectors through subsidies or tax breaks. Firefighters, the frontline defenders, need better support. The injury of 23 personnel in 2024 underscores the peril they face with outdated equipment. Investing in heat-resistant gear, advanced breathing apparatuses, and modern firefighting vehicles would enhance their efficiency and safety. Regular medical check-ups and psychological counselling must be institutionalised to address physical and mental strain. The human and economic toll of these fires—destroyed homes, collapsed businesses, and traumatised communities—calls for a paradigm shift. Reactive measures, though necessary, are insufficient. Prevention must become a collective ethos, woven into urban planning, public behaviour and governance.