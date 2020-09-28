Fix responsibility for creating NPAs in the bank: Navin Choudhary to Officers

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Cooperatives, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary Monday asked the officers that responsibility for every Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the bank should be fixed.

He made these remarks while chairing the 6th Board of Directors meeting of the Jammu Central Cooperative Bank (JCCB) Limited.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Shushma Chauhan; General Manager JCCB, Mohammad Mushtaq; Seema Khajooria Shekher (Director) and many other bank officers and officials through a video conferencing from Jammu.

DIPR photo

Navin, who is also chairman of the Bank, asked the officers to submit all the details of advances made by the bank. He directed them to mention all the details like sanctioning authority, amount of instalment, last installment paid and current status of each loan.

The Principal Secretary urged the bank officers to review all the investments made by the bank and asked them to focus on lending to primary sector which is the main objective of the cooperative banks.

Navin further asked the bank to come up with the revival roadmap of their own. He maintained that bank has every chance of revival like past as it has played an important role in the economy of the region in the past. He asked them to rationalize the branches and signify all the branches quantifying profit of each branch.

He encouraged the employees to work for the betterment of the bank that would proportionately ensure their advancement also.

The Board gave its nod for the investment of Rs 100 crore into government sponsored JKIDFC at an attractive interest rate of 10% per annum. The board also authorized a 3 member committee to sign the audited balance sheets of the bank for the year 2019-20.

The Board also decided to rationalise the staff of the bank and look for the ways and means to engage the technical hands having expertise in running the affairs of the bank professionally.

The Board further decided to hold the meeting again shortly after receiving the requested data and relevant figures from the bank to decide about the other allied matters pertaining to employees of the bank.