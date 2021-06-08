Fix high dropout rate; update curriculum by Aug 31: J&K CS to school education dept

Srinagar: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired a meeting of Steering-Cum-Monitoring Committee for Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme and reviewed the facilities being provided in the government schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

To maintain high standards of quality education at government schools, the School Education Department was asked to update the curriculum on the lines of NCERT by 31st August 2021 as a part of its education policy.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the enrolment and dropout rates in government schools.

He directed the department to assess the reasons for high dropouts and take corrective measures to reduce the same while simultaneously enhancing the student enrolment.

He directed special focus towards ensuring gender parity, especially in rural areas by ensuring basic facilities to the girl students including sanitation and security.

The Chief Secretary observed that Jammu and Kashmir maintains a high teacher-pupil ratio and asked the Department to rationalize the availability of teachers based on student strength of schools with a special focus on schools in rural areas. It was directed that availability of at least two teachers per school needs to be ensured.

The Department was further directed to put in place an outcome-based performance appraisal mechanism for the teachers within one month, besides shifting to an automated transfer policy to bring more transparency.

While reviewing the Mid Day Meal Scheme, the School Education Department was asked to ensure provisions for healthy meals to the students through efficient coordination with the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Health & Medical Education, Rural Development, School Education, Jal Shakti, Higher Education, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, besides Directors School Education, Jammu/Kashmir and Director, SAMAGRA SHIKSHA participated in the meeting.