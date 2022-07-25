Dubai: Top five airlines in the Middle East have invited applications to fill 300 different cabin crew posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media reports said Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi are currently hiring for full-time jobs in various roles. There are over 100 vacancies in the Dubai-based Emirates, which is hiring for cabin crew, contact center agents, sales agents, engineers, technical staff, airport service agents, and senior maintenance technicians among other roles.

Media reports said the airline’s subsidiaries dnata, Emirates Holidays, Emirates SkyCargo, and Arabian Adventures are looking for senior administrators, travel consultants, senior managers and chief architects, cargo handling supervisors, technical managers, senior cargo sales executive, and public relations specialist.

Apart from Dubai, these positions are also open in Auckland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Karachi, Addis Ababa, Munich, Mauritius, London, Colombo, Muscat, New York, Chicago, Poland, and Budapest to name a few international locations. Most airlines are expected to continue hiring throughout the year as the aviation sector is getting back after the pandemic.

Etihad Airways has listed over 100 jobs on its career portal that include cabin crew, food safety audit officer, network development manager, airside safety officer, manager route profitability, forklift operator, warranty and repair officer, butcher, baker, cook, corporate communication officer among others, Khaleej Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabin crew jobs are available in various international locations, including Australia, Germany, Oman, Istanbul, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Japan, Malaysia, and other countries. However, the cabin crew will be based in Abu Dhabi.

Flydubai is recruiting for over a dozen vacancies, including IT senior developer, flight operations manager, legal affairs specialist, senior officers for schedule planning, fleet and networking planning specialist, senior flight operations coordinator, and IT network engineer.