Wake up early

ADVERTISEMENT

Early risers are always successful. Because the earlier they begin the day, the more time they will have to get things accomplished. Remember the early bird gets the worm! And it follows, of course, that early birds will also get a good night’s sleep.

Five tips to become successful in life 7

If you find it really difficult to rise, get a super annoying alarm clock that literally forces you out of bed; and also put your alarm across the room. If it is right next to you, you’re going to hit the snooze button… So put it on the other side of the room so you will have to literally get up or jump off the bed to turn it off.

Read a Lot

As the famous saying goes, books are uniquely portable magic. Reading fills your head with new bits and bits of information. And you never know when these bits and bits might come in handy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five tips to become successful in life 8

The more knowledge you have, the better equipped you are to tackle any challenge you’ll ever have to face. And the more you read, the more words you gain exposure to; and they will inevitably make their way into your everyday vocabulary. Being articulate and well-spoken is of great help, it’s an asset in any profession.

When you read a book, you have to remember an assortment of characters, their backgrounds, ambitions, history as well as the various arcs and subplots that weave their way through any story… That’s a lot to remember, but our brains are marvelous things and can remember these things with relative ease.

Amazingly enough, every new memory you create forges new brain pathways and strengthens existing ones which assist in short-term memory recall. But forming a daily reading habit will expand your knowledge and help you on your journey to success Insha’Allah.

Healthy living

Eating well, exercising, and avoiding harmful substances are key to healthy living. A healthy habit is any behavior that benefits your physical, mental, and emotional health. These habits improve your overall well-being, and they make you feel so good.

No

Healthy habits are hard to develop, and often require changing your mindset. But if you are willing to make sacrifices to better your health, the impact can be far-reaching regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability.

Shun jealousy, avoid comparing

We generally use other people to gauge our success or failure. We all do it, compare ourselves to others, maybe more successful people.

Without seeing what others around you have achieved, how else would you know what you can do, right?

Five tips to become successful in life 9

But as we progress in our careers, that benchmark effect can actually lead one to professional jealousy, which can hamper our own success and lead to unnecessary stress, if we let it build up and do not address it.

Successful people realize that their journey is unique and cannot be compared. Therefore, they invest in themselves by keeping themselves focused on their goals, like a horse with blinders on, having only the finish line in its sight.

Respect time

Success includes a journey that is taken one lesson at a time, improved, and refined.

Five tips to become successful in life 10

Successful people move onward and forward in life by facing their next challenge and life lesson.

Work hard to realize your dreams.