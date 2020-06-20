Five new deaths attributed to COVID19 in J&K, toll 81; cases near 6000

Srinagar: Five more people who had existing health issues and also tested positive for COVID-19 died in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the overall fatality count attributed to the virus in J&K to 81—ten in Jammu division and 71 in the Valley.

Also, 15 paramilitary forces personnel and five policemen were among 154 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the day. The cases also included six pregnant women and two doctors besides 34 travellers take the overall tally of the Covid-19 patients in J&K to 5834.

Giving district wise break up, official sources said that 28 cases were reported from Srinagar followed by Baramulla (21), Budgam (20), Shopian (12), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama , Kugam (9), seven each in Kupwara and Kathua, six each in Udhampur and Ramban, Doda (4), Sama (3), Bandipora (2) and one each in 1, Rajouri, Reasi and Kishtwar.

Out of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Kashmir include three women and an elderly man while one was from Jammu.

Officials said that swab sample of a 65-year-old man from Budgam district returned positive for the novel coronavirus.

A resident of Kanihama area of Magam, the elderly passed away at medical emergency ward SKIMS Soura at 1.30 am, said Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of the tertiary care hospital. “Admitted on June 19, he was diagnosed of B/L CAP (Bladder Cancer) His sample was taken on the same day,” he said.

Earlier, an 80-year-old woman, who passed away at SMHS hospital here, returned positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, said that the woman had underlying ailments related to chest and kidney.

CMO Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak said the woman’s body was taken forcibly by attendants soon after her death at the hospital on Saturday. A resident of Khudwani, the elderly woman was admitted to the hospital on June 18 and her swab sample was taken on the same day.

The day also witnessed death of two more women—a 54-year-old from Safa Kadal Srinagar and a 55-year-old from Tujan Pulwama district who died at Srinagar hospitals.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, said that the woman from Safa Kadal with underlying heart ailment and diabetes died six days after she was admitted to the hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Valley. “She was admitted to SMHs and after testing positive, she was referred to CD hospital on June 14,” he added.

Professor Jan said that the 55-year-old woman from Tujan Pulwama died four days after her admission to SKIMS tertiary care hospital. “She was referred from SMHS hospital as a case of meningioma (brain tumour) with obstructive sleep apnea (a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts),” he said, adding, “She died at 6:45 a.m. due to cardiopulmonary arrest.” One death was reported from Jammu, officials said.

So far, as per the official data, 81 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 71 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 19 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Shopian (10), Kulgam (9), Jammu (7), Budgam (6), five each in Anantnag and Kupwara, Pulwama (three) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS)