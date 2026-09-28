Five killed, several injured in Karnah road accident

Srinagar:A road accident on the Teetwal–Simari road in the Karnah area of Kupwara district left five people dead and six others injured on Monday.

The accident occurred in the Simari area, where a Sumo vehicle reportedly fell into a ditch.

The injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Tangdhar for medical treatment wherefrom they were referred to GMC Handwara.

The identities of all the deceased and injured persons were not immediately available.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.