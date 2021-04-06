Five injured as fire breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal

Srinagar: At least five persons were injured after massive fire broke out in Tarbal area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar.

Officials said that five persons sustained injuries when the fire broke out in Tarbal area.

“All the five injured persons were rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment,” they said, adding that the condition of all the injured persons is stated to be stable.

The fire broke from residential place of Mehraj ud din Mattu, which later engulfed to other nearby structure as well, which belong to Showkat Ahmad, they said.

The efforts are on to douse the flames, officials said. (KNO)