By Faisal Ibni Maqbool

Dubai-based celebrity trainer Naeem Hussain recently shared his tips on how to maintain hydration and good health during Ramadan fasting. Ramadan, a month-long practice observed by Muslims worldwide, involves abstaining from food and drink, including water, during daylight hours. While this practice can be challenging, staying hydrated is crucial to maintaining good health and energy levels.

Hussain emphasized the importance of drinking plenty of fluids during non-fasting hours, such as at least eight glasses of water throughout the night. Consuming hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables with high water content can also help. Avoiding sugary and caffeinated drinks is also important, as they can lead to dehydration.

Hussain recommended light to moderate exercise during non-fasting hours, such as a brisk walk or gentle yoga, to stay active without putting too much strain on the body. He advised avoiding high-intensity workouts and strength training during fasting hours.

It’s crucial to listen to your body during Ramadan and rest when needed. Short naps during the day can help conserve energy and prevent dehydration. Hussain also highlighted the importance of social support and setting realistic goals during Ramadan.

To monitor hydration levels, Hussain advised paying attention to the color of urine. Dark yellow or amber urine indicates dehydration, while light yellow or clear urine suggests good hydration levels.

Overall, Hussain emphasized that prioritizing health and well-being during Ramadan is essential for a rewarding and transformative experience. For personalized fitness plans, readers can reach out to Hussain on his social media accounts.

In addition to staying hydrated, it’s important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet during Ramadan. It can be tempting to indulge in heavy and fried foods during the non-fasting hours, but these types of foods can actually make you feel more sluggish and tired during the fast. Instead, opt for light and nutritious meals that are high in protein and fiber to help you stay full and energized.

Finally, remember that Ramadan is not just about fasting, but also about reflection and spiritual growth. Take the time to focus on your mental and emotional well-being during this month. Practice gratitude, spend time with loved ones, and engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. With the right mindset and self-care practices, Ramadan can be a transformative experience that leaves you feeling rejuvenated and renewed.

