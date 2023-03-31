Srinagar: Top-notch fitness gurus have cautioned against overeating in Ramadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness experts said Ramadan provides a golden opportunity for people to achieve physical transformation and live a disease-free life.

1“Intermediate fasting is a popular concept in the fitness industry. We are lucky to have this golden opportunity during Ramadan. People, however, fail to achieve physical transformation during the month as they overeat and have unhealthy food at sehri and iftar, which makes them more susceptible to unhealthy lifestyle and diseases,” said Umer Rashid, a former Muslcemania India title holder fitness expert.

Fitness gurus speak: How to stay healthy in Ramadan 3

Umer said that a person mostly gets sugar cravings during the day as glycogen level goes down in the blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We see that there is a huge rush in markets with people buying oily and sugary foods for iftar. They take more calories in these two meals, which makes them more vulnerable to an unhealthy body,” he said.

Umer said an intermediate-level workout or a simple brisk walk with ‘disciplined food habits’ can transform a person from fat to fit during this month.

“During Ramadan, a body is not in a normal state and a person should take healthy foods which include fiber, protein, and small amounts of carbohydrates,” he said.

Former Muslemania title holder emphasized the importance of drinking plenty of fluids during non-fasting hours.

“A person should drink ample quantity of water and consuming hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables with high water content can also help,” he said.

Another fitness trainer Ovais Ahmad Dar suggested people maintain an active lifestyle during this month.

“We mostly see that people here sleep or remain in an inactive state for maximum hours. This is not good for the body as physical activity during the daytime is essential. It is crucial to listen to your body during Ramadan and rest when needed,” he said.

Dar said it is important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet during Ramadan. “A person should keep track of his hydration level by monitoring his urine. Rest light to moderate exercise during non-fasting hours is highly recommended,” he said.

Pertinently, medical research has shown that intermittent fasting like that practiced during Ramadan can control blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, as well as the inflammation that causes heart attacks and cancer. It strengthens the immune system and helps the body get rid of toxins.