Srinagar: A fitness guru has made Kashmir proud after he was named judge for the `Mr. and Miss Universe’ competition to be held in Mexico this summer.

World Fitness Federation named former bodybuilder and fitness guru Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan as one of the jury members.

Top male and female bodybuilders across the world will participate in the event which will kick off in July.

“Last month I got an invitation from World Fitness Federation to attend and judge Mr and Miss Universe 2023 competition. Right now, I am preparing and completing the formalities for attending the event,” Khan told The Kashmir Monitor.

This is for the first time that any bodybuilder or fitness guru from Jammu and Kashmir will be attending and judging the prestigious international bodybuilding competition.

Khan will be leading a team of top-notch fitness gurus from India to judge the competition. “We are a team of leading fitness gurus from different states of India, who currently serve as members of the World Fitness Federation. All these members have a great contribution to the fitness industry of India and have given top-level athletes to India,” he said.

Khan is currently serving as President of the World Fitness Federation Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan, who has trained and competed with International athletes, said attending the event was a matter of pride for him. “My participation in the event will be a representation of the Kashmir fitness industry. I will gain a good experience, which I will share with my athletes in Jammu and Kashmir to help them achieve success at the international level,” he said.

Khan said that he simultaneously is preparing athletes from Kashmir to participate in international competitions.

“Kashmir’s fitness industry is witnessing a shift as our athletes are dreaming big to participate in international competitions. We are preparing our athletes to work hard and achieve their goals in international arenas,” he said.

Before it, Khan also became the first fitness guru from Jammu and Kashmir to judge Mr. and Ms. India competition, which was held in Odisha in December last year.

A gym buddy of `The Great Khali’, Khan is simultaneously holding various competitions at the state and district level in Jammu and Kashmir to popularise the sport of bodybuilding.

Athletes from Kashmir termed the participation of Khan in the international event as a “big success” for the fitness fraternity of Kashmir.

“It is a great achievement for Kashmir-based athletes. Ishtiyaq Khan sahab has been constantly a big support for athletes of Kashmir and his participation in Mr and Miss Universe 2023 competition will certainly boast our athletes to prepare for such competitions,” said Fardeem Hussain, additional secretary Powerlifting Federation of India, Jammu, and Kashmir.