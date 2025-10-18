Fit India to hold Kashmir-Kanyakumari expeditions

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, under its flagship initiative Fit India, will organise two nationwide cycling expeditions titled “Iron Wheels of Unity” from October 31, 2025, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The expeditions will traverse the length and breadth of the country, symbolising national unity and the spirit of a fit and resilient India.

The Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) cycling expedition will complete a mammoth distance of 4480 kilometres beginning in Srinagar, J&K on October 31st and travelling through the States of Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, culminating in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on November 16, 2025. A total of 150 riders will be taking part in this initiative- a befitting tribute on the occasion of the 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Mountaineer Nisha Kumari, who climbed Mount Everest on May 17, 2023 and cycled from India to London to spread the message of ‘Change before climate change’ will be spearheading the K2K expedition.

Another expedition Pedal to Plant will be completing a distance of 4000 kilometres starting from Pangsau in Arunachal Pradesh and traversing through the States of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh culminating in Mundra, Gujarat, on December 31, 2025. Along the route, the cyclists will be planting 100,000 saplings and conducting climate and fitness awareness sessions across schools and colleges.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said: “I would like to extend my best wishes to the cyclists who are participating in the Fit India Iron Wheels of Unity campaign. This is being organised as a tribute to our great freedom fighter and statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants our citizens to become fitter and healthier. This initiative will only amplify that vision and create awareness about adopting an active lifestyle. As I have said previously, cycling is a great way to maintain fitness and is a solution to pollution. I would urge every Indian to take up cycling and dedicate at least 30 minutes to one hour towards their own fitness.”

An extension of the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ movement launched by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the “Iron Wheels of Unity” initiative aims to further promote sustainable fitness and environmental consciousness. The nationwide expeditions are expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 100,000 kilograms, underscoring Fit India’s commitment to environmental sustainability and a healthier nation.