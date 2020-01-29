Lead Stories
First UTLBC meet: Banks lend Rs 14,842 Cr; J&K Bank contributes 65%
Jammu, Jan 28: Banks operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have provided a total credit of Rs 14842.51 Cr in favour of 392273 beneficiaries against a target of Rs 35771.56 Cr for 1232611 beneficiaries under Priority as well as Non-Priority Sector, thereby registering an achievement of 41.49 per cent and 31.82 per cent in financial and physical terms respectively under the Annual Action Plan (ACP) 2019-20.The review covers period up to September 30, 2019.
Chairman and MD, J&K Bank (Convenor, UTLBC J&K) Rajesh Kumar Chhibber briefed the house in the 1st Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee (UTLBC) meeting of J&K held here today.
Chief Secretary J&K Government B V R Subrahmanyam (IAS) presided over the meeting attended by Financial Commissioner (Finance) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS), Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank (Convener UTLBC J&K) Rajesh Kumar Chhibber, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Dr Asgar H. Samoon (IAS), Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce M K Dwivedi (IAS), Commissioner/Secretary Social Welfare Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner/Secretary Labour & Employment Saurabh Bhagat, Regional Director Reserve Bank of India (RBI)Thomas Mathew, Deputy Secretary, DFS, MoF (GoI) A K Dogra,Chief General Manager NABARD P Balachandran, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma. Other senior functionaries of the Government, RBI, NABARD, banks, LDMs, line department and insurance companies were also present.
Notably, J&K Bank leads the pack with 69.95 per cent share of total outstanding advances of all banks as on quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The bank has disbursed Rs 4587.63 Cr against the annual target of Rs 15156.63 Cr in the Priority sector. Under the Non-Priority Sector, the bank has registered an achievement of 101.74 per cent by lending Rs 5115.45 Cr during the same period as given in the ACP 2019-20.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary urged the banks to improve flow of credit to the Priority Sector and focus on proliferation of financial inclusion in the UT of J&K. He directed the line departments, banks and lead district managers to work in coordination with the district administrations to ensure 100 per cent coverage of farmers under KCC besides including 4 lakh beneficiaries under KCC Scheme for Animal Husbandry & Fisheries by 31st March, 2020.
The Chief Secretary further advised the banks to ensure disposal of all eligible pending cases under various Government Sponsored Schemes by the end of February 2020. He stressed upon the banks to increase flow of credit to Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, so that maximum people are benefitted from the interest subsidy available under the scheme. Moreover, the Chief Secretary stressed upon the need of direct lending in all sectors.
During the meeting, the Financial Commissioner (Finance) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS) instructed banks to achieve saturation under the financial inclusion and Social Security Schemes, viz. PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY by launching special campaigns in all the districts of the UT of J&K on the lines of the campaign undertaken in respect of Aspirational Districts of Baramulla and Kupwara.
Earlier in his address, Chairman and MD,J&K Bank(Convener UTLBC J&K) said that preparations for first ever Global Investor Summit- a systemically important event for the economy of J&K- were in full swing and handsome investments from the public/private players are expected.
“The event shall usher in a new era of growth, development and employment in the UT of J&K besides creating new opportunities for lending”, the CMD added.
Regarding performance under Government Sponsored Schemes (GSS), the house noted that an amount of Rs 104.43 Cr has been disbursed by banks during the period in favor of 5329 beneficiaries under four major schemes, viz. NRLM, PMEGP, NULM and SC/ST/OBC Schemes.
On the occasion, the house also passed two resolutions relating to the recent Rehabilitation Package allowed by Reserve Bank of India for the affected borrowers in the UT of J&K under “Master Directions for relief measures by banks in the areas affected by natural calamity”. As per the resolutions, J&K UTLBC will again approach Reserve Bank of India to consider inclusion of Large Borrowers also under the Rehabilitation Package. The UTLBC will also request Reserve Bank of India to revisit the criteria for eligibility under the Rehabilitation Package and consider the criteria as “borrowers whose accounts are Standard as on 5th August, 2019” instead of the “borrowers whose accounts are not overdue as on 5th August, 2019”.
Chairman and MD J&K Bank (Convenor, UTLBC J&K) assured the house that banks will leave no stone unturned in accomplishing the aspirations of the Government and the people at large.
Restrictions on internet eased gradually: Adv Bhatnagar
`Law and order situation improves considerably
Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday said law and order situation has shown a considerable improvement in Jammu and Kashmir and the government is now gradually easing restrictions on the internet.
In his maiden interview to The Kashmir Monitor after taking over as the advisor to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Bhatnagar said after improvement in the security situation, the government has now shifted focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
“There is lot of improvement in situation. Law and order situation in Kashmir is very good. Progressive steps are being taken. New projects are being taken up and the languishing ones are too being cleared. Various policy changes have taken place which will ultimately pave the way for development of union territory,” he said.
On ban on internet, Bhatnagar said the restrictions on the high speed internet are being gradually relaxed after assessing the situation. “You have seen the announcement has come. Assessments are being made. Action is to be taken after appropriate assessment by the authorities”, he said.
Showering praises on Jammu and Kashmir police, he said they are proficiently collaborating with other agencies in maintaining the law and order in the union territory. “J&K police has done excellent work and their leadership is doing a good job. Police force is exceptionally efficient. It is due to their efficiency that the results on ground are very good,” he said.
Asked about the visit of union ministers to the UT, Bhatnagar called it a positive step to reach out to the people. “The government already has started public contact. Efforts are being made to reach out to the people. Last week’s visit by ministers was really a positive step towards development of the union territory,” he said.
A 1983 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Bhatnagar retired as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 31 last year. On January 5, he was appointed as the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Known for his professional acumen, Bhatnagar is credited for maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. He is also hailed for handling the situation efficiently post Pulwama attack when Jaish-e-Mohommad suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into CRPF convoy killing 40 soldiers.
Central RTI Act comes into effect:Govt extends CIC’s jurisdiction to J&K
Srinagar, Jan 29: Ending suspense, Centre has formally extended the jurisdiction of Central Information Commission (CIC) to Jammu and Kashmir.
An official of General Administration Department said government has decided that jurisdiction of CIC would be extended to Jammu and Kashmir.
“The central RTI Act 2005 has replaced J&K RTI Act 2009 in the new Union Territory. All provisions of RTI Act 2005 have been enforced in J&K. The new Union Territory will have no separate Information Commission,” he said.
The official said over 230 second appeals and 140 complaints under the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act were pending for disposal in the State Information Commission (SIC) when it was dissolved.
Sources said a committee headed by Administrative Secretary General Administrative Department has also submitted its report to the government. It too has recommended that J&K should come under the purview of CIC.
“The committee has also spelled out actions required to be taken like re-designation of public information officers and other functionaries under the Act,” sources said.
RTI activist Sheikh Ghulam Rasool said that procedure of first appellate authority for disposing of RTI applications will be the same.
“However, for making second appeal or any complaint, the applicant has to approach CIC. This could be done by post or online. Applicant can approach CIC office personally also,” he said.
Sheikh, however, noted that there would be further delay in disposal of complaints. “Over 26,000 applications are already pending with the CIC. There will be huge delay in hearing cases,” he added.
The SIC was functioning with just one information commissioner. It had been left without a head for more than a year before it was wound up last year. At least seven commissions including State Information Commission (SIC) were closed by the Centre through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 on October 31.
Hepatitis C cases surge as drug addicts switch to injectors
Srinagar, Jan 29: Umar (name changed), 19, disclosed the secret of heroin addiction to his parents when he puked repeatedly and developed a deathly pale yellow color in his eyes.
After undergoing a serology test (the study of blood and other fluids from the body), at the drug de-addiction center at the Department of Psychiatry, SMHS Hospital, the teenager was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.
“I got hooked to heroine in class 12. I used to initially inhale the vapors from heating the solution of heroin. Later on, I took to injections to get a high of greater intensity. I would do this by sharing the needles among my friends,” he said.
Little did he know the new form of injectable addiction would lead him to a deadly Hepatitis C.
Similarly, 30-year-old Rashid (name-changed), a heroin injector, who was married for last one and half year, was rushed to the hospital last week when he retained water in his abdomen.
It was there, when the test reports showed that he suffered from Hepatitis C.
Kashmir has seen a rise in the cases of drug addiction especially that of heroin abuse in the past few years.
However, the trend is shifting. From heroin chasers to heroin injectors, the latter is showing predominance, resulting in diseases like Hepatitis C through the shared needles.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes liver inflammation, sometimes leading to serious liver damage. The hepatitis C virus spreads through contaminated blood.
Figures released by drug de-addiction center, Department of Psychiatry SMHS Hospital, reveal that the total number of drug abusers reported with Hepatitis C in 2019 was 31.
However, this year alone, seven patients are already confirmed with Hepatitis C even as January is yet to end. This number is double the average of three patients per month last year.
Dr. Yasir Rather, psychiatrist at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar said the number of patients at drug de-addiction center suffering from hepatitis C is increasing at an alarming level.
“They acquire the disease after using infected syringes while injecting drugs. This makes them prone to infections like Hepatitis C,” he said.
The doctor noted that the viral infection can cause significant complications, such as, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure.